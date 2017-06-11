One person injured in Dubuque shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One person injured in Dubuque shooting

Posted: Updated:
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Dubuque Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

It happened Sunday just after midnight in an alley on the 1700 block of White Street.

Authorities say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back.

He was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.

At this time, police are trying to gather more information about the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.