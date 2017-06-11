Trump's budget would cost Iowa $100M in federal funds



DES MOINES -- Iowa could see more than $100 million cut from federal grants that would reduce finances for early education, job training and low-income assistance.

The budget proposal by President Donald Trump was analyzed in new documents from a nonpartisan state agency that highlight Trump's suggested elimination of several block grants for the state.

While Trump's suggested cuts face an uphill battle in Congress, Iowa could be responsible for offsetting federal reductions as early as October or allowing programs to end.

Bill Brand, a division administrator for an energy efficiency program in low-income homes, says while he hopes some of the programs are saved, it cannot be assumed that funding will continue.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds says the office will work with federal partners to ensure funding priorities are met.