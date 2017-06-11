Northeast Iowa Food Bank, groups providing summer lunches

WATERLOO -- This summer, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank is partnering with 17 community organizations to provide lunch for children at risk of going hungry when school is out.

Thousands of meals will be served this summer, helping keep around 1,200 food-insecure children from going hungry after school is out.

Funding from Summer Food Service Program will help provide summer meals at various locations in northeastern Iowa, including in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Evansdale, Waverly and Decorah.

Summer Feeding Program sites and hours can be found online at the food bank's website at http://bit.ly/2rUH8pV .