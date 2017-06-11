2 people facing weapons, narcotics charges in Waterloo

Two people are facing weapons charges, involving guns which are believed to be connected to recent shootings in Waterloo.

After an ongoing investigation into recent shootings, members of the Waterloo Police Department Violent Crime Aprehension Team (VCAT) conducted a search warrant at 1240 Downing Court.

On June 8th, VCAT conducted a traffic stop on Todd Goodson and Dentonious Washington which later led to the search warrant at the above address.

During that subsequent search officers located three firearms: a 9mm handgun, a .45 cal handgun and a .556 cal short barreled rifle. Along with the weapons officers also located quantities of cocaine and marijuana.

All of the weapons are believed to be connected to many shootings in the recent past throughout Waterloo, especially the .556 cal rifle.

Goodson was charged with two counts of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Drug Tax Stamp, and Posession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana. Other charges, including trafficking stolen weapons, are pending.

Washington was charged with Carrying Weapons and two counts of Posession of Marijuana.