2 toddlers die after being left in a hot car for 14 hours

San Antonio, TEXAS -- Two toddlers died at a Texas hospital this week after being left alone in a car for 14 hours.

The Kerr County Sheriff said 19-year-old Amanda Hawkins, intentionally left the girls while she was inside someone's house overnight until noon.

The sheriff said temperatures reached into the 90's that day.

He said the children were unconscious when Hawkins took them out of the car and did not take them straight to the hospital because she "did not want to get in trouble."

Hawkins is being charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. The charges could be upgraded after the case goes to a grand jury.