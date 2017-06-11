Fire damages Cedar Rapids auto repair business

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.More >>
Another hot and windy day is in store for Sunday.More >>
Another hot and windy day is in store for Sunday.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Here is the schedule for today.More >>
Here is the schedule for this weekend.More >>