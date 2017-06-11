Fire damages Cedar Rapids auto repair business

An auto repair business in Cedar Rapids is damaged by a fire.

Firefighters responded to the business in the 3900 block of 1st St. Ave NE just before 6 this morning.

Black smoke was coming from the building but no one was inside at the time of the fire. The report says the smoke alarms were not working.

The cause remains under investigation, but crews believe the fire may have started in or around a mechanical piece of equipment.