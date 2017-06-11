Name released in deadly North English officer-involved shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Name released in deadly North English officer-involved shooting

Written by Casey Allbee
UPDATE: The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Robin Blaylock, of North English, died.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

The case remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY:

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Saturday a little before 8:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street in North English for a domestic disturbance call involving a gun.

The incident then led to an officer involved shooting with a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time. 

