1 dead after officer involved shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 dead after officer involved shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Casey Allbee
Connect
(KWWL) -

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Saturday a little before 8:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street in North English for a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

The incident then led to an officer involved shooting with a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.