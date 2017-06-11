1 dead after officer involved shooting

One person is dead after an officer involved shooting.

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Saturday a little before 8:30 p.m.

The Williamsburg Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of South Walnut Street in North English for a domestic disturbance involving a gun.

The incident then led to an officer involved shooting with a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is being released at this time.