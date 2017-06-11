1 hurt in early morning shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 hurt in early morning shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Casey Allbee
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

One person is hurt after an early morning shooting in Dubuque.

Police say it happened in the 1700 block of White and Central.

One person is hurt and police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KWWL as more information is made available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.