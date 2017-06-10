Dozens of cars damaged in downtown Chicago garage fire

Another hot and windy day is in store for Sunday.More >>
Another hot and windy day is in store for Sunday.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.More >>
An Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin boy Jaiden Hunt has now been canceled.More >>
An Amber Alert issued for missing Wisconsin boy Jaiden Hunt has now been canceled.More >>
The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>
The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.More >>