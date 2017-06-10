Dozens of cars damaged in downtown Chicago garage fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dozens of cars damaged in downtown Chicago garage fire

Posted: Updated:
Chicago (NBC) -

A fire breaks out inside a parking garage within downtown Chicago's "Loop" district, torching at least a dozen cars.

Firefighters believe the fire started on the seventh floor of a 15-story building.

No one was hurt, but at least 12 caught fire and several more were damaged. Crews worked for hours in downtown Chicago today to douse the flames.

No official cause to the fire has been determined at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.