Monkey briefly breaks free from zoo enclosure

WINCHESTER, England (NBC) -

A monkey escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in England today. 

A visitor caught the debacle on camera as zoo staff scrambled to catch the creature. The Marwell Zoo in Winchester, England was placed on lock down, and some visitors locked themselves in shops.

The monkey ended up running into a building, and could be seen peering out a window from inside. The zoo says the situation is now under control. 

