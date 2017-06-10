Union falls 2-1 to Lewis Central in class 2A soccer championship - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Union falls 2-1 to Lewis Central in class 2A soccer championship

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (KWWL) -

The Union Knights put up a fight, but a second half penalty kick made the difference as Lewis Central won the class 2A championship 2-1.

The Knights didn't go out without a fight, however, as they would take the first lead in the game. Emma Rottinghaus drilled a shot from 20 yards that snuck under the crossbar for an early 1-0 lead. Suzie McDonald responded with a goal from outside the box to send the game to halftime tied at one apiece.

Early in the second half, however, the Knights were whistled for a foul inside the box. That gave Lewis Central sophomore McKayla McCart the opportunity as she knocked the penalty kick inside the left post for the eventual game winner.

