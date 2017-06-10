Assumption shuts out Center Point-Urbana in 1A soccer championship

Davenport Assumption proved to be too much for the Center Point-Urbana girls as the Knights topped the Stormin' Pointers 3-0 for the class 1A state soccer championship. CP-U was playing in the final for the first time in five trips to state.

Assumption spent most of the game in the offensive half, first scoring in the 8th minute on a goal from Sully Kelly. Livy Lansing found the back of the net thirteen minutes later for a 2-0 halftime advantage. Carly King added the capper in the second half as the Knights captured the 8th title in school history.