Finchford man accused of sexually assaulting woman, pushing her out of moving car

Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office say a 27-year-old man is in custody after he's accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies say Lamarr Mullins-Montes of Finchford met the victim at a convenience store in Waverly, and then took her to a rural location in Black Hawk County -- where he's accused of sexually assaulting the woman. After the assault, deputies say Mullins-Montes then hit the woman in the back of her head and shoved her out of a moving vehicle.

Mullins-Montes was later arrested at his home after deputies executed a search warrant. He's facing charges of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault and Assault while participating in a Felony.

56-year-old Tammy Cornwell was also taken into custody at the home, and is facing two drug charges. Deputies say Cornwell had no involvement in the alleged sexual assault.

Both Mullins-Montes and Cornwell are in the Black Hawk County Jail. There's no information at this time on the condition of the victim.