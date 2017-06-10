Iowa high court: Sioux City within rights to ax firefighter - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa high court: Sioux City within rights to ax firefighter

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A divided Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Sioux City was within its rights to fire a longtime firefighter, reversing the order of a lower court to reinstate the firefighter.

The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rMqASs ) that the 5-2 decision stems from the firing of former Master Firefighter Larry Whitwer.

Whitwer pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic abuse assault and signed a "last-chance agreement" that allowed him to keep his job unless he violated the law or a no-contact order.

In 2013, Whitwer was fired after being arrested for violating the no-contact order.

A judge ruled in 2015 that Whitwer's "last-chance agreement" was still subject to review and approval by the Civil Service Commission.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court cited legal precedent in upholding the validity of last-chance agreements.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.