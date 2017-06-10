Iowa high court: Sioux City within rights to ax firefighter

A divided Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Sioux City was within its rights to fire a longtime firefighter, reversing the order of a lower court to reinstate the firefighter.

Reports say the 5-2 decision stems from the firing of former Master Firefighter Larry Whitwer.

Whitwer pleaded guilty in 2012 to domestic abuse assault and signed a "last-chance agreement" that allowed him to keep his job unless he violated the law or a no-contact order. In 2013, Whitwer was fired after being arrested for violating the no-contact order.

A judge ruled in 2015 that Whitwer's "last-chance agreement" was still subject to review and approval by the Civil Service Commission.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court cited legal precedent in upholding the validity of last-chance agreements.

