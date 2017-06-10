Feeling the heat across eastern Iowa

Eastern Iowans are trying to adjust to the hot weather.

Saturday, the temperature reached nearly 90 degrees across much of the area. "It's pretty crazy that it's June, and it's already this hot. Usually this is August weather," said Molly Zmudka of Dubuque.

Despite the warm temps, many people were outside, some taking a stroll along the Riverwalk in Dubuque. For others, the winds brought some relief. "Thankfully, there's a pretty strong breeze out here, so it's not so bad, but definitely very hot, and not my favorite type of weather," said Zmudka.

KWWL meteorologists say the warm forecast will likely stay consistent.

Due to the weather, organizers of America's River Festival, taking place at the Port of Dubuque, have safety measures to keep people cool. "With June, any summer event, you're gonna have the sun, you're gonna have the heat. It's one reason why we put everything under tents. I think the wind is helping keep down some of that heat today," said Tyler Daugherty, director of events at the Dubuque Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. "We had fans ready to go, we had a cooling station ready to go -- as far as a sprinkler or hose just to keep people cold," he said.