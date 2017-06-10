Altoona Mayor dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Altoona Mayor dies

ALTOONA (KWWL) -

Altoona Mayor, Josiah 'Skip' Conkling has died.

The City of Altoona tweeted message Saturday afternoon saying "It is with heavy hearts today that we wanted to inform the public that Mayor Josiah "Skip" Conkling passed away this morning. More info will be posted as it becomes available. Skip served Altoona for decades in various capacities and he will be greatly missed."

