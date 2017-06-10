MacFarlane: Family Guy lost its mayor 'Adam West'

Actor Adam West's career spanned over several decades.

Whether you grew up in the 1960's, or maybe you're still a teenager, West was able to play various roles that touched generations.

Adam West is likely best known for his role as the original Batman in the ABC television show, Batman.

He even starred in shows like Geronimo, and he was able to even make light of his own celebrity status in shows like Drop Dead Gorgeous.

However, most recently the seasoned actor played himself as the voice-over character as himself on Family Guy as Mayor Adam West.

According to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, "Family Guy lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of humor were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked into the record show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity."

MacFarlane also tweeted Saturday, "Mr. Mayor, you're irreplaceable."