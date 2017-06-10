MacFarlane: Family Guy lost its mayor 'Adam West' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

MacFarlane: Family Guy lost its mayor 'Adam West'

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Actor Adam West's career spanned over several decades. 

Whether you grew up in the 1960's, or maybe you're still a teenager, West was able to play various roles that touched generations.

Adam West is likely best known for his role as the original Batman in the ABC television show, Batman.

He even starred in shows like Geronimo, and he was able to even make light of his own celebrity status in shows like Drop Dead Gorgeous.

However, most recently the seasoned actor played himself as the voice-over character as himself on Family Guy as Mayor Adam West.

According to Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, "Family Guy lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of humor were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked into the record show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity."

MacFarlane also tweeted Saturday, "Mr. Mayor, you're irreplaceable."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.