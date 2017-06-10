Autopsy: Florida parents died of overdose with 3 kids in car

Authorities say a Florida couple found dead near their still-running car with their three young children in the backseat died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The Volusia County medical examiner released its report Friday into the deaths of 32-year-old Daniel and Heather Kelsey, 30.

The two were found on the side of Interstate 4 in December.

Authorities say the couple's three boys, ages 2, 1 and an infant, were inside and strapped into car seats watching a movie.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the autopsies showed no foul play or signs of trauma in the two deaths.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rcp7WY) 27 fatal fentanyl overdoses in Volusia County last year, four times more than in 2014.