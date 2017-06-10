Patrol: Iowa postal worker killed in Marshalltown crash

A postal worker has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in central Iowa's Marshalltown.

The Times-Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2rMeGYP ) that the crash happened just before noon Friday at downtown Marshalltown intersection, killing U.S. Postal Service worker Amy Sanders, of Grinnell.

The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound minivan collided with Sanders' westbound Postal Service vehicle. Investigators say the crash caused the postal vehicle to roll onto its side, killing Sanders.

The crash remains under investigation.