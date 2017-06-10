Patrol: Iowa postal worker killed in Marshalltown crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Patrol: Iowa postal worker killed in Marshalltown crash

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A postal worker has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in central Iowa's Marshalltown.

The Times-Republican reports (http://bit.ly/2rMeGYP ) that the crash happened just before noon Friday at downtown Marshalltown intersection, killing U.S. Postal Service worker Amy Sanders, of Grinnell.

The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound minivan collided with Sanders' westbound Postal Service vehicle. Investigators say the crash caused the postal vehicle to roll onto its side, killing Sanders.

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.