Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin boy believed to be with his father, who may be armed.

Jaiden Hunt is 8 years old and went missing today from Knowlton, Wisconsin. He's about four feet tall and was last seen wearing a white tank top and silver or white shorts.

He's believed to be with his father, 34-year-old Jamie Hunt, and may be in a purple Chrysler Town and Country year 2004 with a Wisconsin license plate number of 139YNU.

If you have any information, please contact police.