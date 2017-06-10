Hy-Vee grocery says 1M pounds of `ugly' produce sold - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Hy-Vee has saved 1 million pounds of produce from landfills with its Misfits produce program since January.
   For the past four months, Hy-Vee has been selling "ugly" produce at a lower cost to customers.
   "Ugly" produce are fruits and vegetables that would normally go unsold due to minor cosmetic anomalies that do not pass the industry's size and shape standards.
   The produce is sold on average at a 30 percent discount and is based on what is seasonably available.

