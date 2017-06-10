College World Series fans to again see historic locomotive

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Union Pacific Railroad will show off its historic locomotive to College World Series fans again this year.

The railroad's steam locomotive No. 844 will be on public display June 16-27 across the street from TD Ameritrade Park in downtown Omaha after first making a tour through several Nebraska cities and towns, starting Sunday.

The locomotive display area is called "Union Pacific's Home Plate." It's where Union Pacific was established when rail workers broke ground to begin the westward expansion of the transcontinental railroad in 1862.

After the College World Series, the locomotive will make another pass through several towns, including Council Bluffs, Iowa, Fremont, Central City and North Platte before returning to Cheyenne on July 1.