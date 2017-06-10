Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman,’ Dies at 88 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Adam West, TV’s ‘Batman,’ Dies at 88

Posted: Updated:

Adam West — an actor defined and also constrained by his role in the 1960s series “Batman” — died Friday night in Los Angeles. He was 88. A rep said that he died after a short battle with leukemia.

He is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.