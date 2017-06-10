Tractorcade expected to affect traffic in Dubuque County

Hundreds of tractors will be taking part in the WMT Tractorcade in Dyersville.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office warns traffic will be affected.

Currently, more than 500 tractors are registered for the event, which starts Sunday, June 9 and runs through Wednesday, June 14.

On Monday morning, the Tractorcade will be leaving Dyersville at about 7 a.m. and head to Delaware County. The Tractorcade will then return to Dubuque County through the town of New Vienna on Highway C64, around 1 p.m.

The event is broken up into six groups, and the route will have tractor traffic until 5 p.m.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to use alternative routes.

For Tuesday's and Wednesday's Tractorcade routes, visit: http://600wmtradio.iheart.com/onair/the-great-eastern-iowa-tractorcade-40404/tractorcade-2017-updated-route-by-day-15456125/