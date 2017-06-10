Iowa City Police release armed robbery surveillance video - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City Police release armed robbery surveillance video

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in this video from an armed robbery back in March. 

Officers responded to an armed robbery at Delimart, located at 525 Hwy 1 West on March 9, 2017 at 11:14 p.m.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000. Contact Crimestoppers or the Iowa City Police Department if you have information. Refer to 2017002769.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.