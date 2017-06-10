Iowa City Police release armed robbery surveillance video

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in this video from an armed robbery back in March.

Officers responded to an armed robbery at Delimart, located at 525 Hwy 1 West on March 9, 2017 at 11:14 p.m.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000. Contact Crimestoppers or the Iowa City Police Department if you have information. Refer to 2017002769.