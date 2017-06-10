Iowa `Field of Dreams' movie site to hold Father's Day event - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa `Field of Dreams' movie site to hold Father's Day event

DYERSVILLE -- The Iowa site where much of blockbuster 1989 movie site "Field of Dreams" was shot will host a free event celebrating dads during Father's Day weekend.
   The Telegraph Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rMJG9l ) that the "Field of Dreams" movie site in Dyersville is inviting families to play catch, eat food and enjoy music beginning at 3 p.m. June 17. The premier of the documentary, "Father's Day," will be held at 8 p.m.
   A question-and-answer session with "Father's Day" filmmaker Sean Pamphilon is set after the screening. And a free showing of "Field of Dreams" will follow.

