Two people hurt, including suspect in overnight stabbing

One person is facing multiple charges after a stabbing. 

Just after midnight, Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Barnes Ferry Road for a report of a stabbing. 

After arriving on scene, deputies located 46-year-old Nancy Zeien inside a home with multiple stab wounds to her body.  42-year-old Justice Zeien was also located on the property with a knife wound to his arm. 

Both people were transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.   Nancy Zeien under went surgery and remains in the hospital. Justice Zeien was treated and released. 

Justice was arrested and charged with Willful Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Assault Domestic Causing Serious Injury, and Assault Domestic While Using a Dangerous Weapon.  The incident remains under investigation. 

