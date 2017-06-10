Cedar Rapids home damaged by fire

A Cedar Rapids home is damaged by an overnight fire.

This happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Kenway Blvd.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the response was upgraded to a "second alarm" fire because of the amount of flames showing and lack of water supply near the house.

Reports say 1700 feet of large diameter hose was used to supply water from the closest hydrant.

Everyone made it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.