Cedar Rapids home damaged by fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids home damaged by fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

A Cedar Rapids home is damaged by an overnight fire.

This happened just before 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Kenway Blvd. 

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the response was upgraded to a "second alarm" fire because of the amount of flames showing and lack of water supply near the house.

Reports say 1700 feet of large diameter hose was used to supply water from the closest hydrant. 

Everyone made it out safely and no injuries have been reported. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.