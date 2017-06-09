Woman dies in Marshalltown collision - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman dies in Marshalltown collision

MARSHALLTOWN (KWWL) -

The Iowa State Patrol says a 34-year-old woman died in a collision in a Marshalltown intersection today.

Amy Sanders, of Grinnell, died in the crash. A patrol report says Sanders was driving on Church Street when she entered the intersection with Center Street during a yellow light. Another car entered the intersection from Center Street on a red light and collided with the car driven by Sanders. The patrol says the second car was driven by Debra Meister of Waterloo. The crash happened around 12:04 p.m. early this afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says the case remains under investigation.

