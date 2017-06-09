Iowa men finishes 17th at NCAA Track Championships

The Iowa Hawkeyes finished 3rd in the 4 by 400 meter relay and senior Aaron Mallett took fourth in the 110 meter high hurdles to lead the Hawks to a 17th place team finish at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The Hawkeyes 4 by 400 meter relay entered the final race of the event seeded 7th but ran a 3:01.91 just .07 of a second behind second place Arkansas. Mallett ran a 13.65 in the 110 Highs to finish behind first place Grant Holloway (13.49) of Florida.