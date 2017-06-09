18 wheels on the run: Texas semi driver leads chase, standoff

The driver of a semi-truck who took north Texas police on a multi-city chase that ended in a fiery crash today has been arrested. Police say officers tried to stop the tractor trailer after it was reportedly driving erratically and hit several vehicles along interstate 30 in Fort Worth.

Officers say the driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase through downtown Dallas and east into Arlington -- hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour. They say the tractor trailer finally crashed into two vehicles along the shoulder of the highway -- including one that became pinned under the truck and caught fire. The driver of the pinned car was able to escape and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers took position behind a concrete barrier and held their weapons drawn in a standoff until swat teams arrived and negotiated the truck driver's surrender. They say the driver was the only person inside the truck and he suffered minor injuries.It is unknown why the driver did not initially pull over.

The total number of crashes, vehicles involved, and injuries have not been released.