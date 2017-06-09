My Waterloo Days bringing people downtown

A quick but heavy rain shower drenching those who came early to the My Waterloo Days Friday evening.

"Wasn't surprised one bit, but we are here and we are glad we are," said one man taking shelter under a tent during the rain.

The sun coming out not long after -- and hundreds lined the streets for the big parade.

The parade coming down 4th Street for the first time in many years.

From Mayor Hart to some talented Waterloo youth, dozens of local business showing off their very best and putting a smile on these kids -- all highlighting Main Street Waterloo.

"We are excited to showcase the public investment that has happened down here," said Main Street Waterloo Director Tavis Hall. "We really just want to get people moving through the streets; feets through the streets resulting in people grabbing a bite to eat, having a drink and just having a good time while seeing all that happens down here. It really is a great spot."

From BBQ to sweet treats -- the carnival food has something to satisfy everyone's taste buds.

While you eat, enjoy some live music under the glow of hot air balloons.

My Waterloo Days continues Saturday with a full day of fun. Check out the schedule: http://www.mywaterloodays.org/schedule