Pre-ride gears up for RAGBRAI

Communities are getting ready and putting final plans in place for RAGBRAI, including Waukon.

"Lots of excitement! We put together 20 committees and we have great volunteers on every committee," said Ardie Kuhse, director of Waukon Economic Development.

The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa takes place at the end of July. It will be making an overnight stop in Waukon, bringing about 20,000 riders, to the town of about 4,000 people.

But first, the committee is making sure the route is okay, going on a pre-ride this week. "We have what we call a ride right meeting. Our ride right committee is responsible for rider safety and so what this trip is all about, is checking out the roads and the community as they go, to make sure that it will be a safe trip for them in July," added Kuhse.

About 45 riders are rolling through the town getting a taste of what it has to offer. One of those stops is at W.W. Homestead Dairy. "We'll be sampling up the ice cream, frying up some deep fried cheese curds, fresh cheese curds, also we'll slice up some of our block cheese. We'll have a little of everything," said Tom Weighner, co-owner of the shop.

Saturday morning the pre-ride leaves Waukon and heads to the town of Lansing.

RAGBRAI officially kicks off on July 23rd.