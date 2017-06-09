Second burglary at NewBo business prompts extra police patrol

A business in the NewBo district in Cedar Rapids has been burglarized two times in less than six months. Cedar Rapids Police say they're responding by stepping up patrol in the district to prevent future crime.

965 Guitars on 1120 2nd St. SE in Cedar Rapids was broken into overnight Thursday. Surveillance video shows the suspect tossing a brick into the store's door window, and entering the store. The thief stole the stores computer, as well as an amplifier, all in under thirty seconds.

For 965's owner, Darwin Lindahl, seeing the broken store entrance was deja-vu. 965 Guitars was broken into overnight, just a few months ago in April.

"I was like oh no not again," said Lindahl.

Lindahl says the first thief in April, who was looking for cash, left empty-handed. Cedar Rapids police say the case for the suspect is still active.

This time, the thief stole a computer and amplifier-totaling $2,000 in losses.

"You work really hard trying to build a business to try to get it to grow, and people just got to be that way," said Lindahl.

The NewBo district is no stranger to crime. Cedar Rapids Public Safety Communications Coordinator Greg Buelow says there's been eight burglary-related cases this year alone in the NewBo District.

Cedar Rapids police have been working to have extra patrol in the are of the NewBo district.

"Police have been doing a fantastic job catching people before they break-in, doing everything they can," said Lindahl.

However, Police say preventing crime is a community effort.

"Making sure that you have a good quality surveillance system," said Buelow. "And the police department is always willing to work with businesses with our crime prevention program. For example, the proper locations to put in a surveillance camera. The type of quality of video that you should have your surveillance cameras capable of capturing. We always believe that if you're going to take the time and investment to buy a surveillance camera, to get the very best real quality images that make out some of the features of the individuals. Again this constant vigilance, of neighborhood watch, if people see something suspicious in the area."

Lindahl is aware his store hasn't been the only target in the NewBo district.

"This neighborhood is getting more attention because there's a lot of things happening," said Lindahl. "There's a lot of small shops, a lot of business happening, more people moving in."

Police have made two arrests in connection with burglaries in the NewBo district.

18-year-old Roy Eugene Morarie was arrested for three counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. Investigators were able to arrest Morarie after obtaining surveillance video. Morarie is charged for breaking the windows of four vehicles and making entry into three of the vehicles. He was arrested for breaking into vehicles in the 900 block of 10th Street SE.

Nicholas Stephen Corporon is facing charges for having burglary tools.

If you have a tip, contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491