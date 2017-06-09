Center Point-Urbana advances to 1A Girls State Soccer Title game

Center Point-Urbana Girls soccer team advances to the 1A State Title gameMore >>
Center Point-Urbana Girls soccer team advances to the 1A State Title gameMore >>
The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.More >>
The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.More >>
The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.More >>
The Denver girls scored first, but eventually fell to Nevada 2-1 after a penalty kick shootout to open the state soccer tournament.More >>
Courtney Powell scored six times as Union rolled past Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2 to open the class 2A state soccer tournament. Powell, the state's single season record holder, extended her total to 77 for the season on Thursday.More >>
Courtney Powell scored six times as Union rolled past Waverly-Shell Rock 7-2 to open the class 2A state soccer tournament. Powell, the state's single season record holder, extended her total to 77 for the season on Thursday.More >>