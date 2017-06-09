Center Point-Urbana advances to 1A Girls State Soccer Title game - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Center Point-Urbana advances to 1A Girls State Soccer Title game

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
CLASS 1-A – CENTER POINT-URBANA LOOKING TO ADVANCE TO THEIR FIRST EVER STATE FINAL – TAKING ON NORTH POLK –

NO SCORE IN THE SECOND – BUT ADRIANA KATCHER'S GOAL CHANGES THAT – STORMIN' POINTERS STRIKE FIRST – 1, NOTHING – EARLY IN THE HALF –

AND DEFENSIVELY – THEY GAVE UP VERY FEW OPPORTUNITIES – LAUREN DUFOE LET NOTHING GET BEHIND HER –

AND CPU GETS IT DONE – HEADING TO THE FINALS WITH A 1, NOTHING WIN –

