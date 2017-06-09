Union Girls advance to 2A Girls State soccer final behind record - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Union Girls advance to 2A Girls State soccer final behind record breaking Courtney Powell

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.

The State single season scoring leader Courtney Powell tallied three goals in the final 20 minutes to lead the Knights to victory.  Powell increased his state single season record to 80 goals. Union meets defending champion Lewis Central in Saturday's Final

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.