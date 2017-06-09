Union Girls advance to 2A Girls State soccer final behind record breaking Courtney Powell

The Union Girls soccer team rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half of their State Semifinal round game with North Scott to beat the Lancers 4-3 to advance to Saturday's Championship game.

The State single season scoring leader Courtney Powell tallied three goals in the final 20 minutes to lead the Knights to victory. Powell increased his state single season record to 80 goals. Union meets defending champion Lewis Central in Saturday's Final