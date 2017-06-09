Police dog fired, too nice for the job - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police dog fired, too nice for the job

(CNN) -
Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.
The dog's name is Gavel, and instead of taking down the bad guys - he just wanted to lick them!
The government says Gavel "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line."
He's been giving a new job though, he will be the "Vice-Regal Dog" who greets visitors at Queensland Government House.
