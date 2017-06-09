Police dog fired, too nice for the job

Queensland Police in Australia are reassigning a police dog who was too nice to take down criminals.

The dog's name is Gavel, and instead of taking down the bad guys - he just wanted to lick them!

The government says Gavel "did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line."

He's been giving a new job though, he will be the "Vice-Regal Dog" who greets visitors at Queensland Government House.