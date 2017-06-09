Independence children excited about new aquatic center

It's been a busy week for brand new eastern Iowa aquatic center in Independence.

The nearly 10-year idea in the making was unveiled June 1, and it's been making quite the splash ever since.

Aquatics Coordinator, Angie Kiler, said they've been averaging more than 400 people a day since the pool opened.

"I think it's really cool. We've had the same pool for the same 65 years. So, everybody was ready for something new. So, it's been awesome," Kiler said.

With more options for everyone, and all the space to enjoy the sun, kids are nearly speechless about their new, shiny pool.

"I like the lilly pads. Everyone is just swimming and having fun. It's just something for us to do, and it's really nice when it's hot out, and just to hang out with friends," Callie Mayer said.

Despite the new price tag, kids say the new slides, diving boards, and even obstacles are well worth every penny.

"They've been super excited and super supportive. It's been really nice," Kiler said.

"It's just a bunch of kids having fun at the new pool," Shawn Hutchens said.

"It's really fun, and I really like the slides a lot," Kyler Wiest.

