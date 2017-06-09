Foundation honors & remembers JC Meardon

An Iowa City family has started a foundation in honor of their son who was killed last year.

Jackson Charles Meardon or "JC" was an Iowa City High student and soccer player.

JC was hit by a van on Dane Road last July while playing a game called "hostage" with his friends.

"He's the funny guy the one you can laugh at and laugh with," says Jackson Meyer, JC's best friend.

Meyer and another friend Hieu Nguyen started the 'Win 4 Weasel' project which helps raise money for the JC Meardon Soccer Foundation started by JC's parents Chuck and Kristi Meardon.

"Win 4 Weasel" T-shirts and bracelets help raise money for area kids to play soccer who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Weasel is a nickname JC's father gave him because of his small size as a kid.

"The most important thing was just like keeping him alive like something small but also effective and powerful," says Meyer.

The foundation also plans to help Iowa City High upgrade their soccer facility.

"It's really JC's vision you know it's about keeping him and you know his spirit going with us at all times," says Karen Meyer, who is on the Board of Directors for the JC Meardon Foundation.

In addition, a memorial now sits by the soccer field to honor JC, the Watts Group took charge of the project with some help from Suburban Landscaping.

"We were pleased we were asked to do it we are glad we could help," says Gary Watts, President of Watts Group.

There are plans to clean up the landscape around the memorial and possibly create a walkway.

"Maybe some paver stones so there is a walkway from the field up to the memorial," says Adam Hahn, with the Watts Group.

While honoring JC the memorial provides a peaceful spot to enjoy the sport he loved most.

Iowa City High Head Soccer Coach Jose Michel Fajardo retired JC's number.

"No one will as long as I'm the head coach no one will wear the number 12 on any of the levels," he says.

The JC Meardon Soccer Foundation has an account set up at Hills Bank for those who would like to donate.

You can buy the Win 4 Weasel t-shirts and bracelets at http://www.win4weasel.org/store.html