Fire destroys 100-year-old Plainfield barn

A beautiful old barn, which stood for more than 100 years, was destroyed in a fire last night.

Staci and Bryce Lehman are still in disbelief after the evening fire destroyed their historic barn in Plainfield.

"It still seems like it's gonna come back," said Bryce, homeowner. "It just doesn't seem right, we've lived here over five years and I mean everyday you're in it...everyday you're around it."

The couple is thankful they were able to rescue the livestock minutes before the barn was fully engulfed.

"The pigs were in the corner of the shed here, and I smashed the fence down with the skid loader and got the pigs out," said Bryce. "The barn fell probably 15 minutes later."

The couple says the pigs will be staying somewhere else since it is going to be too hot for them this weekend. Today some parts of the barn were still smoldering, the homeowners say it could continue to smolder for a week or so.

"I am just ready for it to cool off so we can start getting it cleaned up and fix it so we can kind of get back to normal," said Staci.

The couple says they will truly miss seeing the big red barn in their yard.

"You're used to seeing this massive red barn and it's gone...it's a strange sight not to see that barn anymore," said Staci.

Fire crews say they may never find the cause of the fire because of how damaged the barn is. The couple thinks it could have been lightening from last night.

