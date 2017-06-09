Iowa nature show operator to plead guilty to enticement

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - A 39-year-old Fredericksburg man accused of facilitating the exchange of nude photos between a young teen and the star of an exotic animal show geared for children has agreed to plead guilty to an enticement charge.

The Des Moines Register reported (http://dmreg.co/2razSsy ) Friday that Christopher Charles Kaiser agreed to plead to the state charge in lieu of a federal charge filed against him last year.

Prosecutors say Kaiser helped arrange the photos and sexual encounters between the victim and co-defendant Barry Dean Devoll, who went by "Bixby" in Bixby's Aussie Adventure, an exotic animal program at Adventureland Amusement Park.

The 33-year-old Devoll has pleaded guilty to a federal count of attempted enticement of a minor and faces 10 years in prison when he's sentenced.

Records show Kaiser is the director of Blue Trunk Educational Series and Devoll is the charity's president.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.