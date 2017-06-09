Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens bringing Hobbits to C - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens bringing Hobbits to Cedar Valley

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens are bringing Hobbits to the Cedar Valley. 

To celebrate their new Hobbit Garden, Arboretum is having an Open House on Friday, June 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., rain or shine. The event is included in the regular admission which costs $5 for adults, $2 for children 5-17, and is free for children 4 and under. Current Arboretum members are free. 

Hobbits, a popular character from the Lord of the Rings series, written by J.R.R. Tolkien, will be the newest feature to the Arboretum's award-winning Children's Garden with the official opening of the Hobbit Garden. There will be themed games, prized and tours. 

Those interested in the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings folklore will be able to sit in a Hobbit Hole, eat Hobbit food, and play some Hobbit games. 

For more information, contact Beth Lavenz, Development and Communications Coordinator at Office at cedarvalleyarboretum.org

