In celebration of "Adopt a Shelter Cat" month, the Cedar Bend Humane Society is offering cats for a $20 adoption fee. From June 1st through August 31st, the Adoption Center is open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday until 7:00 p.m. through August 31st. There will also be a $5 adoption weekend June 24th and 25th only. Also, if you choose to adopt a cat that is not old enough to be spay or neutered, there will be an additional $50 fee along with the $20 adoption fee, that $50 will be refunded after the cat is spay or neutered.