MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man originally charged with attempted murder now faces a murder charge in Mason City.

Court records say the new charge was filed Friday against 20-year-old Braedon Bowers. Authorities say the man Bowers is accused of stabbing May 30, Wraymond Todd, died Sunday at a hospital. Bowers' court-appointed attorneys couldn't be reached to comment for him Friday.

Bowers' next court date is June 27 for arraignment.

