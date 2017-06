Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton, along with thousands of mayors across the country, has signed a climate protection initiative in support of the Paris Agreement.

The mayor recently became a member of Climate Mayors, a network of 200 U.S. mayors working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support efforts for federal and global-level policy making.

The City of Iowa City has committed to reducing the effects of climate change in the past, with Throgmorton signing the Compact of Mayors, a global coalition of city leaders addressing climate change, in February of 2016.

The City has set a greenhouse gas emission reduction target of 26 to 28 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050 and is in the process of creating its first Climate Action Plan to develop strategies to achieve this target.