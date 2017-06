The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, located at 500 Westfield Avenue in Waterloo, is set to host its first Farm Fun Day tomorrow from 9AM to 4PM.

This free, hands-on event welcomes children of all ages to come out and learn about life on a farm. There will be a pedal tractor pull, in which guests are encouraged to bring their own pedal tractors, information on planting, harvesting, and delivering farm to table food, and an opportunity for children to interact with various animals from Miller's Petting Zoo.

The event is a part of this year's My Waterloo Days and guests who show up wearing a My Waterloo Days button will receive a free John Deere key chain.