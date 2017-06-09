Northeast Iowa Food Bank increasing summer meals for kids

Northeast Iowa Food Bank announces an increase in summer food services for children.

They are partnering with 17 different community organizations to provide lunch for children in northeast Iowa who are at risk of going hungry when school is out.

Thousands of meals will be served this summer and around 1,200 food insecure children will not be going hungry after school is out. Funding from Summer Food Service Program will help support summer meals at:

Boys & Girls Club of Evansdale (Mondays – Fridays @ 1:00 PM, June 19 – Aug 11) 3574 Lafayette Street, Evansdale

Boys & Girls Club of Waterloo Summer Camp (Mondays – Fridays @ 11:00 AM & 2:00 PM, Aug 15 – Aug 18) 515 Lime Street, Waterloo

Country Terrace Trailer Court, Cedar Falls (Wednesdays @ 11:45 AM, June 7 – Aug 2) 700 W. Ridgeway Street, Cedar Falls

1st Presbyterian Church, Girls Scouts Summer Adventures (Mondays – Fridays @ 12:00 PM, June 12 – June 30) 505 Franklin Street, Waterloo

· Salvation Army, Waterloo (Mondays – Fridays @ 10:00 AM breakfast/ 12:15 PM lunch, June 12 – Aug 16) 89 Franklin Street, Waterloo

· Southeast Elementary, Waverly (Mondays – Fridays @ 11:30 AM, June 12 – Aug 11) 809 4th Street, Waverly

· YMCA Summer Camp (Mondays – Fridays @ 12:00 PM, June 12 – Jun 16 & Aug 14- Aug 18) 669 South Hackett Road, Waterloo

· Young Parents Together (Northeast Iowa Food Bank) (Mondays @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, July 10 – Aug 23) 1605 Lafayette Street, Waterloo

· YWCA Black Hawk County (Lafayette St) (Mondays – Fridays @ 8:00 AM breakfast/ 12:00 PM lunch, June 12 – Jun 16) 425 Lafayette Street, Waterloo

· YWCA Black Hawk County (Highland Elementary) Highland (Mondays – Fridays @ 1:00 PM, June 12 – Jun 16). 812 Idaho Street, Waterloo



After being awarded $20,000 from Conagra Brands Foundation’s Hunger-Free Summer Grant, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank was one of 25 Food Bank’s in the country to receive this funding that has allowed them to add five additional site partnerships to their summer feeding program. Funding from Conagra Brands Foundation will help support summer meals at:

First United Presbyterian Church, La Porte (BackPacks) (Fridays, Jun 5 – Aug 18) Contact Sherry Sheffler at gs_sheffler@hotmail.com for times 501 Sycamore St, La Porte City, Iowa

· Congregational United Church, Decorah (BackPacks) (Fridays, June 5 – Aug 15) Contact Rev. Laura Arnold at rev.laura.arnold@gmail.com for times 209 W. Broadway, Decorah

Expo Alternative Learning Center (Thursdays, June 12 – Aug 18) 1410 Independence Ave

Orange Elementary, YMCA Summer Camp (Monday – Fridays @ 12 PM, June 12 – June 16, and Aug 14 – Aug 18) Contact Nikki Campbell at ncampbell@blackhawkymca.org for times 5805 Kimball Ave, Waterloo

Cedar Knoll (Monday – Saturday, June 12 – Aug 18) Contact Debbie Dreesman at ddreeesman@yescommunities.com for times 5535 Dysart Rd, Waterloo



To see an interactive map, or to learn more information on these Summer Feeding sites, please visit: www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products, to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry, and to individuals who need food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the Food Bank distributed more than 6 million pounds of food, which provided over 5 million meals, within a 16-county service area.