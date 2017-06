The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating one of its officers for social media postings deriding Islam and calling the religion an "evil ideology."



The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2r9d3p6 ) that a graphic on the Facebook page of Sgt. Dan Charleston said it included "verses from the Quran that inspire terrorists" and that Charleston accompanied the graphic with a comment: "No reasoning with this evil ideology." The posting has been removed.



A phone listed for Charleston rang busy during several calls Friday. Department spokesman Rich Blaylock said "the Polk County Sheriff's Office is very concerned with the messages posted on social media and are conducting an internal investigation."



Charleston has twice run unsuccessfully for sheriff. He's been a member of the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 19 years.